Iran warns response to any new attack ‘will not be limited or short-lived’

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Tehran warns of a wider response

Iran on Sunday vowed that its response to any new attack “will not be limited or short-lived,” as tensions with the US continue to escalate. The warning came from Hassan Qashqavi, a spokesman for the parliament’s National Security Committee, in statements carried by state media.

“The enemy will start the war, but Iran will be the one to end it,” Qashqavi said. He cautioned that even a brief attack would draw a response that would go beyond a few days of counterstrikes, adding: “The enemy will face many surprises if it takes action against Iran.”

Deterrence and compensation

Qashqavi said Iran had made significant advances in its defensive and offensive capabilities and achieved a “degree of deterrence.” He added that Iran considers itself still at war.

Countries that allow Iran’s adversaries to use their territory must pay compensation, Qashqavi said.

Ceasefire and stalled talks

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and US military facilities across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war. Efforts to reach a final settlement have stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments and trade.