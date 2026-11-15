Türkiye marks 43rd anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

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Türkiye on Sunday marked the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with the Turkish Foreign Ministry reaffirming its support for Turkish Cypriots and their sovereignty and freedom in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Ministry hails TRNC as symbol of struggle

The ministry described the TRNC as a symbol of the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for sovereignty and existence. It said the republic stands as proof that Turkish Cypriots, whom it called an inseparable part of the Turkish nation, have never relinquished their sovereignty and freedom and never will.

Support for Turkish Cypriots reaffirmed

Türkiye's support for Turkish Cypriots was reaffirmed in the same statement, which said they would continue to live freely and securely in their homeland under their own flag. The ministry added that they would do so with the strong backing of Türkiye as their motherland and guarantor country.

Tributes to leaders, soldiers and veterans

The ministry paid tribute to late Turkish Cypriot leader Dr. Fazil Kucuk and the TRNC's founding President Rauf Raif Denktas, expressing gratitude for their contributions to the Turkish Cypriot cause. It also commemorated Turkish soldiers and Turkish Cypriot fighters who lost their lives during the struggle, while expressing appreciation to veterans.

The TRNC declared independence on Nov. 15, 1983, and is recognized as an independent state only by Türkiye.