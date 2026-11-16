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Turkish parliament speaker receives Libya's first deputy speaker in Antalya

Yenişafak English AA16:45, 16/11/2026, MondayG: Update: 17:41, 16/11/2026, Monday
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Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Türkiye regards its continued support for Libya as a historical responsibility, as he met Tarek Alashtar on the sidelines of the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya.

Talks with Libya's House of Representatives

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Monday received Tarek Alashtar, first deputy speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, at the hotel hosting the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya. Kurtulmus said Türkiye regards the close cooperation and solidarity between the two countries as a natural reflection of their brotherly relations, rooted in deep historical ties.

Türkiye considers its continued and unwavering support for Libya a historical responsibility, he added. Through both its government and parliament, Türkiye would continue to stand by Libya and the Libyan people, Kurtulmus vowed, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to maintaining its active efforts to promote stability in Libya.

Maritime memorandum

Kurtulmus expressed satisfaction with the unanimous approval by Libya’s House of Representatives of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya. He praised and congratulated the members of the House for adopting a decision that protects the national interests of both countries and serves as a concrete symbol of their brotherly relations.

Kurtulmus underlined Türkiye’s desire to strengthen relations and cooperation with Libya’s House of Representatives. He also welcomed the greetings sent by the Libyan people to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meetings with Maltese and Zambian speakers

As part of the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting, Kurtulmus also held separate meetings with Carmelo Abela, speaker of Malta’s House of Representatives, and Nelly Mutti, speaker of Zambia’s National Assembly. The talks addressed bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Kurtulmus said in his meeting with Abela that both sides were committed to strengthening cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy. In his talks with Mutti, he said Türkiye supports African countries’ determination to shape their own futures, in line with the principle of African solutions to African problems, adding that Türkiye wishes to see the continent achieve a more prosperous, stable and stronger future.

Titles :numan kurtulmustarek alashtarlibyatürkiyecop31 parliamentary meetingantalyalibya house of representativesmaritime jurisdiction memorandumcarmelo abelanelly mutti
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Turkish parliament speaker receives Libya's first deputy speaker in Antalya
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