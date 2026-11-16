Türkiye’s Aselsan gets green transformation certificate at COP31

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Two certificates handed over in Antalya

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol accepted two certificates from Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) summit in Antalya. The award made Aselsan the first Turkish defense firm to receive a green transformation certificate from Turkish authorities.

The “Green Transformation Center Certificate” underscored the company’s five-year roadmap to maximize energy, water and raw material efficiency while reducing carbon emissions.

Zero-waste record and renewable investment

Since launching its zero-waste initiative in 2019, the defense giant has recycled 87% of its total waste, supporting a long-term pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Aselsan has also invested in renewable energy through new solar power plant installations.

Those investments made it the first Turkish firm to earn a “Blue Water Efficiency Certificate.”

Waste turned into art at the green zone

In the COP31 green zone, Aselsan showcased several art pieces made from end-of-life electronic and industrial defense waste, presented to demonstrate its commitment to a circular economy. “We’ve made history, and we’ve once again showed our commitment to a future of more efficient, innovative, and sustainable production,” Akyol said.