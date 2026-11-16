Aselsan says Ejderha took down 51 drones with electromagnetic waves

16/11/2026, Monday23:29

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Demonstration staged for 51st anniversary

Turkish defense company Aselsan said on Sunday that its Ejderha system took down 51 drones simultaneously using high-power electromagnetic waves, in a demonstration that its president and CEO, Ahmet Akyol, described as a world first. The company announced in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that it staged the demonstration to mark its 51st anniversary.

Ejderha was developed to counter mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles with high-power electromagnetic wave technology, the company said. Akyol said the system neutralized all 51 drones in a single operation without using missiles.

Electromagnetic defense against drone swarms

Ejderha is part of Aselsan's portfolio of counter-drone technologies, which combines surveillance, electronic warfare and command-and-control systems with different interception methods. The portfolio is meant to address threats ranging from individual drones to coordinated swarm attacks.

Aselsan unveiled an upgraded version, Ejderha 210, at the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition in Istanbul. According to the company, the high-power microwave weapon was designed particularly to neutralize mini and micro drones attacking in swarms, and the upgrade doubled the system's range and added a radar and more advanced electro-optical equipment, enabling it to operate independently.

Place within the Steel Dome network

Ejderha forms part of the drone defense layer of the Steel Dome multilayered air defense system and is designed to counter asymmetric threats, Aselsan said. Steel Dome is Türkiye's multilayered air defense architecture, bringing together air defense weapons, radars, electro-optical sensors, communications and command-and-control capabilities.

The network uses artificial intelligence to coordinate its components and share a real-time picture of the airspace, allowing it to respond to threats at different altitudes, according to Aselsan. The company has also introduced the Gokberk 10 laser weapon and Gokalp, an autonomous interceptor drone designed to destroy hostile drones through collision, to strengthen Steel Dome's defenses against emerging threats.

Aselsan was established in 1975 to meet the Turkish Armed Forces' communications needs through domestic capabilities. Its activities have since expanded into radar, electronic warfare, electro-optics, avionics, air and missile defense, and command-and-control systems, as well as civilian technologies.

Titles :aselsanejderhaahmet akyolsteel domesaha 2026counter-drone systemselectromagnetic weaponhigh-power microwavensosyaltürkiye defense industry
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Aselsan says Ejderha took down 51 drones with electromagnetic waves
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