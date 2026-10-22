Türkiye eyes joint production projects with Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia

Badr pact to drive joint production

Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries chief Haluk Görgün said the Badr Memorandum of Understanding signed by the four countries in Doha provides a strategic framework for combining their capabilities. "We believe the Badr Memorandum of Understanding will help translate the complementary capabilities of Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia and Türkiye into concrete projects," Görgün said in a statement issued by the secretariat. The agreement aims to support joint military production projects and strengthen cooperation in technical training, research and development.

Görgün stated that Türkiye's engineering, design, manufacturing and systems integration capabilities offer opportunities for international partnerships. "Our approach in the defense industry is to produce together, develop together and grow stronger together by sharing our knowledge, engineering capabilities and experience," he said. He stressed that Ankara's approach extends beyond supplying defense equipment to sharing technical knowledge and experience with partner countries.

Focus on local capabilities and exports

Sustainable defense partnerships depend on technology sharing, joint development and stronger local manufacturing capabilities, Görgün noted. "As Türkiye, we value partnerships that go beyond off-the-shelf procurement models and develop countries' own human resources and industrial infrastructure," he said. He identified technological independence and sustainable production infrastructure as key priorities, saying Türkiye seeks mutual benefits through international partnerships.

Görgün also highlighted the contribution of defense industry diplomacy to export growth, saying multilateral partnerships such as Badr would help expand technological capabilities and overseas sales. Türkiye's defense industry generated more than $30 billion in exports during the four-year period from 2023 to 2026, accounting for over 55% of the sector's total exports over the past 14 years. "In 2025, we increased our exports by 48%, taking them above $10 billion. Over the past 12 months, we exceeded the $11 billion mark for the first time," Görgün added.