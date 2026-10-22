Malaysia pushes for ASEAN action on transnational crime

ASEAN Security Cooperation

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Thursday reaffirmed Kuala Lumpur's commitment to deepening security integration among Southeast Asian nations, stating that mutual understanding remains essential to regional stability. His remarks came as the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime concluded Wednesday in Makati City, the Philippines, according to the Malaysian National News Agency.

Saifuddin said cooperation among ASEAN members should extend beyond formal negotiations to strengthen relationships between officials, Bernama reported. He made the comments in a Facebook post following a gala dinner marking the meeting's conclusion.

Transnational Crime Focus

The two-day ministerial gathering focused on strengthening regional responses to transnational crime, including online scams, money laundering, human trafficking and organized criminal networks. Malaysia urged ASEAN members to translate regional commitments into concrete enforcement measures, particularly through intelligence-sharing and coordinated action against criminal syndicates.

The minister also called for stronger cross-border cooperation to address increasingly sophisticated crimes involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence. The meeting brought together home ministers and senior officials from across the 10-member bloc to coordinate joint responses to emerging security challenges.