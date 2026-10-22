Home
World
Asia
Malaysia pushes for ASEAN action on transnational crime

Malaysia pushes for ASEAN action on transnational crime

Yenişafak English AA
09:53, 22/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Malaysia pushes for ASEAN action on transnational crime
File photo

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said closer ties among Southeast Asian nations are essential to maintaining peace, as Kuala Lumpur urged concrete enforcement measures against transnational crime at the conclusion of the 20th ASEAN ministerial meeting in Makati City.

ASEAN Security Cooperation

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Thursday reaffirmed Kuala Lumpur's commitment to deepening security integration among Southeast Asian nations, stating that mutual understanding remains essential to regional stability. His remarks came as the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime concluded Wednesday in Makati City, the Philippines, according to the Malaysian National News Agency.

Saifuddin said cooperation among ASEAN members should extend beyond formal negotiations to strengthen relationships between officials, Bernama reported. He made the comments in a Facebook post following a gala dinner marking the meeting's conclusion.

Transnational Crime Focus

The two-day ministerial gathering focused on strengthening regional responses to transnational crime, including online scams, money laundering, human trafficking and organized criminal networks. Malaysia urged ASEAN members to translate regional commitments into concrete enforcement measures, particularly through intelligence-sharing and coordinated action against criminal syndicates.

The minister also called for stronger cross-border cooperation to address increasingly sophisticated crimes involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence. The meeting brought together home ministers and senior officials from across the 10-member bloc to coordinate joint responses to emerging security challenges.

Titles :saifuddin nasution ismailmalaysiaaseanphilippinesmakati cityammtctransnational crimesecurity cooperationonline scamshuman trafficking
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026