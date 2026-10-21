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China launches satellite from offshore platform in Shandong

China launches satellite from offshore platform in Shandong

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09:38, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:32, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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China launches satellite from offshore platform in Shandong
Credit: Xinhua News

China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center successfully deployed a satellite into its planned orbit on Wednesday using a CERES-1 Y8 rocket from a sea-based platform near Rizhao in Shandong province, according to state media, as Beijing continues expanding offshore launch capabilities to reduce risks to populated areas.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center successfully deployed a satellite into its planned orbit on Wednesday using a CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket launched from an offshore platform near Rizhao in eastern China's Shandong province, according to state media. The mission marked the latest advancement in Beijing's sea-based launch program, which offers increased flexibility and reduced risks to populated areas compared to traditional inland facilities.

Launch details

The rocket lifted off from waters in the Yellow Sea, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. Officials confirmed the payload reached its designated orbit following the sea-based launch conducted by the Taiyuan center, which has increasingly utilized maritime platforms to support China's expanding space activities.

Maritime expansion

China has developed multiple offshore launch sites along its eastern coastline to meet growing demand for satellite deployments. The Rizhao facility serves as a strategic alternative to land-based spaceports, allowing rockets to fly over open water rather than populated regions during ascent.

Titles :chinarizhaoshandong provincesatellite launchceres-1 y8taiyuan satellite launch centeroffshore launchspace program
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