China tightens drone export controls amid security concerns

Tightened drone export rules

China's Commerce Ministry announced Monday that revised export controls on drones and critical components will take effect on Nov. 18, requiring government authorization for shipments meeting specified technical thresholds. The rules, issued jointly with customs authorities and the Central Military Commission's Equipment Development Department, target UAV-specific autopilots, certain engines, and unmanned aircraft capable of controlled flight beyond visual range with endurance of at least three hours.

Covered items also include drones with ranges exceeding 300 kilometers, communications equipment, motors, propeller blades, and related software and technologies, according to the ministry. Simplified procedures will apply to qualifying exhibition exports, while eligible companies with effective internal compliance systems may benefit from general licenses.

Machinery restrictions

Beijing also imposed licensing requirements on specialized construction machinery bound for sensitive countries and regions engaged in disputes with China, including tunnel boring machines, certain walking excavators, and high-altitude wet shotcrete machines. The controls cover shield and rock tunnel boring machines along with their cutting tools, cutterheads, and main drive systems, while walking excavators are restricted if they exceed specified thresholds for crossing obstacles or wading through water.

Compliance and implementation

Exports to sensitive destinations will require individual licenses, whereas shipments to other markets will use a registration-based export certification procedure, with exporters and end users formally undertaking not to transfer covered Chinese-origin items to sensitive destinations without authorization. The Commerce Ministry said China's dual-use export control list will be updated when the measures enter into force, ensuring alignment with the new regulatory framework.