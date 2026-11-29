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Islamabad said on Sunday that it has sent troops to Saudi Arabia under “agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation,” at a time when the Yemeni Houthi group has stepped up its attacks on Riyadh's oil and economic infrastructure. The Pakistan Army said the troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory.

Send-off ceremony in Pakistan

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Umer Bashir attended a send-off ceremony on Saturday for the army troops proceeding to Saudi Arabia, the military said in a statement. The deployment comes days after the defense and foreign ministers of the trilateral Mecca defense pact met in Islamabad and reaffirmed their support for defending the oil-rich kingdom.

Army statement on the deployment

“The military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries,” a Pakistan Army statement said. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the kingdom’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (the Two Noble Sanctuaries in Mecca and Medina), the statement added.

“This deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns,” the army said.

Defense pacts between the countries

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact last year to defend each other in case of an attack by a third country. That agreement led to a trilateral pact signed this August in Mecca by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aims to strengthen the security of the three countries through collective deterrence and defense.

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