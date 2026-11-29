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Arrival in Mexico City

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, arrived in Mexico on November 28, 2026, after Costa Rican authorities denied her entry on Thursday. They cited an alleged international alert over links to terrorist acts, without publicly providing evidence to support the allegation.

Pro-Palestinian activists welcomed Albanese at Terminal 2 of Mexico City International Airport (AICM), where a man in a traditional Mexican hat waited with a Palestinian flag. She greeted people, embraced a woman, received a gift, spoke to the press and then took a taxi.

Daniel Cardenas Anadolu Ajansı

Daniel Cardenas Anadolu Ajansı

Daniel Cardenas Anadolu Ajansı

Two days at the Costa Rica airport

Albanese had spent two days at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica before flying to Mexico, after the government of President Laura Fernandez blocked her entry over a security alert. A day earlier, she had received an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica, which she had to accept remotely from the airport.

Albanese denounced that immigration authorities did not even allow her to move to a hotel for the night, as the Constitutional Court had ordered.

Daniel Cardenas Anadolu Ajansı

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