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Pro-Palestinian activists gathered and blocked the entrance to one of Amazon’s warehouses in Berlin on 27 November to protest the company’s commercial ties with Israel.

Dressed in white protective suits and carrying a “No Tech for Apartheid” banner, the demonstrators sat in front of the gates as purple smoke flares were set off.

They accused Amazon of complicity in ongoing Israeli genocide against Gaza, and urged the firm to halt the technology and logistics support it provides to Israel’s government and army.