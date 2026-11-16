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Artist Eduardo Castaldo has unveiled an installation from his ‘Holy Mothers of Gaza’ art series at the Cappella Pappacoda chapel in Naples, Italy. The piece depicts the Virgin Mary holding the infant Jesus.

During a performance, Castaldo peeled away part of the image’s top layer to expose a photograph beneath it of a Palestinian mother embracing her child in the Gaza Strip.

The work brings Christian religious iconography together with documentary photography from Gaza, drawing a parallel between the depiction of motherhood in Christian tradition and the suffering of Palestinian mothers and children during the Israeli war.