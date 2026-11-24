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Britain has announced in parliament that it “formally acknowledges” Myanmar’s genocide targeting the Rohingya community following the International Court of Justice’s decision.

“With the ICJ’s judgement, that test has now been met and today I can confirm that the United Kingdom formally acknowledges the genocide committed against the Rohingya,” a UK official told lawmakers in London on November 23.

Thirteen additional countries have also accepted the UN court’s determination.