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Ukraine sank a Russian corvette, destroyed a military helicopter, and struck a cargo vessel in a naval drone operation off the coast of Libya, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

The operation involved seven Ukrainian-made naval drones targeting the Russian corvette Merkury, which was commissioned in 2023, Zelenskyy said in a post on US social media platform X.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today - the targets we set were achieved," he said.

Zelenskyy said he was briefed by the relevant agencies that took part in implementing the operation.

"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war," he said.

A military helicopter was also destroyed, he said, adding that the operation also targeted a Russian dry cargo vessel that Kyiv accused Moscow of using to transport weapons.

"A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," he said.