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Irish MEP Barry Andrews has said the explosive force Israel has unleashed on Gaza matches “13 Hiroshima bombs”, urging EU colleagues in Strasbourg to let aid into the territory without restrictions.

“There is no evidence whatsoever of aid being diverted to Hamas,” he said.

The comparison is based on estimates from a February 2026 UN publication, which Oxfam also referred to in a report this week, putting the ordnance dropped on the enclave over almost two years in excess of 200,000 tonnes.

Oxfam accused Israel of environmental war crimes, describing Gaza as a “toxic wasteland” where signs of possible pollution cover more than 99% of the strip, as toxic substances in its water, soil and air endanger health for generations to come.