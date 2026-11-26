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Ankara condemns the attack

Türkiye on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack by the Yemeni Houthi group on the King Abdullah Financial District in the Saudi capital Riyadh, with the Foreign Ministry expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We strongly condemn the attack carried out by the Houthis yesterday (Tuesday) against the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. The ministry reiterated its call for an immediate end to actions targeting civilian facilities and threatening regional peace and security.

Solidarity with Saudi Arabia

“We emphasize that we stand in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of the Houthis’ ongoing attacks and reaffirm our support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry added. Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran later said that attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and civilians threaten peace and stability across the region.

"Any action that escalates tensions and widens the scope of conflict poses a serious obstacle to achieving regional peace and lasting stability," Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Background of the Yemen conflict

The crisis in Yemen deepened after Iran-backed Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa and several other areas in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition began supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in response in March 2015.

A ceasefire that took effect in April 2022 ushered in a relatively calm period in the country, but renewed clashes since July have altered the balance of control on the ground. The Houthis have stepped up attacks on government-held areas in Yemen and have also targeted Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones.

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