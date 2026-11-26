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Missiles launched toward the capital

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Thursday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, according to a statement from coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki on the US social media platform X. Al-Maliki said Yemen’s Houthi group had launched the missiles.

He gave no details on potential casualties or damage. Al-Maliki later said that coalition air defenses also intercepted and destroyed two drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Wednesday’s attacks on two ports

On Wednesday, the coalition said it shot down a Houthi drone near Jeddah Islamic Port, then destroyed a cruise missile launched toward western Saudi Arabia. A Houthi projectile also struck Jazan Port in the southwest, causing minor damage but no civilian injuries, it said.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks targeting the two ports, saying they were in retaliation for Saudi-led coalition strikes on Al Hudaydah Port in western Yemen. The group did not identify the weapons used.

Escalation in Yemen’s long conflict

The latest incidents come amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting airports, energy facilities and other civilian and economic infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country. Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.

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