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Drought and fire already visible across the basin

The Amazon rainforest faces a dangerous combination of scorching temperatures and reduced rainfall as an exceptionally strong El Nino continues to intensify in the Pacific Ocean, leaving rivers precariously low and forests bone-dry. The threat is already materializing across the region.

According to figures released by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, 73% of the Amazon basin experienced below-average rainfall in October. The number of fire hotspots surged 82.6% from a year earlier to nearly 24,000, and temperatures across the basin averaged 1.32 degrees Celsius above normal.

NASA reported in October that drought associated with El Nino had contributed to a sharp increase in forest fires across parts of the Brazilian Amazon since September. Thick smoke blanketed the cities of Manaus and Santarem, and hazardous air pollution forced school closures and the cancellation of public activities.

Forecasts point to a prolonged El Nino

Timing is what concerns experts most. Forecasters expect El Nino to remain exceptionally strong through the end of 2026 and into early 2027, just as the Amazon’s rainy season gets underway in many areas, and its impact could disrupt the seasonal return of rainfall, prolonging drought conditions and delaying the recovery of rivers and forests.

El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific that disrupts atmospheric circulation and alters rainfall and temperature patterns worldwide. The phenomenon typically recurs every two to seven years, but the current event could rank among the strongest on record.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday that sea-surface temperatures in a key part of the equatorial Pacific had reached 2.5 degrees Celsius above average. It put the chance that the current El Nino will surpass the strength of previous events dating back to 1950 at roughly 60%.

“[T]his event is so huge, so out of scale with anything in the modern era that we’ve observed,” said Paul Roundy, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Albany in New York. Roundy explained to Anadolu that an El Nino of this strength could trigger reduced rainfall, hotter temperatures and drier climates across parts of the Amazon biome.

On the ground, that could mean crop failures and water shortages for populations dependent on groundwater sources, in addition to dangerously low rivers and elevated fire risk for vast areas of primary rainforest.

El Nino and climate change

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon, not a product of climate change. Scientists are still debating how a warming planet may be influencing the frequency and intensity of El Nino events, and how climate change may amplify their impacts by intensifying heat and drought in some regions while increasing rainfall and flood risk in others.

Roundy said that warming ocean temperatures could increase the chances of stronger El Nino events. “The source water has warmed,” he said. “In the last 40 to 50 years, El Nino events have been trending stronger.” He cautioned, though, that it remains difficult to separate the influence of climate change from natural variability in any single El Nino event.

The interaction between the two has come into sharp focus in recent months as extreme weather events have unfolded across several continents. In Indonesia, approximately 1.9 million hectares of land burned during an exceptionally hot and dry fire season between August and October, with smoke spreading across Southeast Asia and exposing an estimated 12.5 million people to hazardous haze.

A study released on Thursday by the international research group World Weather Attribution found that El Nino had reduced seasonal rainfall in the affected regions by about 50% and made short periods of extreme fire weather approximately five times more likely. Human-induced climate change also intensified the dangerous conditions.

Ecuador has experienced widespread flooding and landslides amid rainfall associated with El Nino, with authorities recording 1,500 rain-related incidents across all 24 provinces between late August and Nov. 14. The incidents prompted emergency response efforts across the country.

In September, Hurricane Polo rapidly intensified into a Category 5 storm over the eastern Pacific before striking Mexico and bringing heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of the southwestern United States. An October study by World Weather Attribution found that El Nino had made the atmospheric and oceanic conditions favorable to the storm’s potential intensity approximately 14 times more likely, although human-caused climate change had an even greater influence.

Scientists caution that these events reflect different regional responses to El Nino, and that the phenomenon cannot be held solely responsible for individual disasters, which are also influenced by climate change and other weather patterns.

Warning from past El Nino years

Roundy explained that as El Nino increases rainfall over the equatorial Pacific, rising air can lead to descending air over other regions, including the Amazon. This process, called subsidence, compresses and warms air as it descends, lowering its relative humidity, and the resulting reduction in cloud formation can lead to clear skies and higher temperatures, increasing the likelihood of drought conditions throughout parts of the rainforest.

“Much of the Amazon, especially near the equator, becomes anomalously dry, producing substantial wildfire risk,” said Roundy. “That condition may be worse this year than in any other event in recent memory.”

Major El Nino events of the recent past serve as a worrying precedent, according to data from the Monitoring the Andes Amazon Program (MAAP). The 2015 “Godzilla El Nino” event was followed by a record-breaking fire season in 2016, in which 1.76 million hectares (4.3 million acres) of primary rainforest burned, and after a strong El Nino at the end of 2023, extreme drought conditions resulted in even greater forest loss across the Amazon the following year, with 2.8 million hectares (6.9 million acres) of primary rainforest impacted by fires in 2024.

That pattern has raised particular concerns about the 2027 fire season, as the two most destructive fire seasons identified in the MAAP analysis followed major El Nino events in the preceding year.

Roundy stressed that while fires in the Amazon can be devastating, drought is not a new force in the rainforest. Amazonian ecosystems have evolved over millions of years with exposure to natural climate variability, while humans have burned areas of forest for agricultural purposes for millennia. Some ecosystems, particularly fire-adapted landscapes such as savannas, can even benefit from periodic fire, he said, and human populations have devised ways of adapting to these environmental cycles, but much of the Amazon’s humid primary rainforest is highly vulnerable to burning.

The scale of this El Nino’s potential impact on drought and fire risk could be unprecedented. Despite the uncertainty, Roundy said there is enough confidence in the forecasts that governments and local populations still have time to prepare for further water shortages and fires.

In the remote Amazon region of Purus along Peru’s eastern border with Brazil, this year’s intense seasonal drought could be a warning of worse to come. Huni Kuin Indigenous leader Nolasco Torres told Anadolu that his village is concerned about extreme drought next year, which could leave the Curanja River that connects his remote village of Balta to the outside world reduced to an unnavigable stream.

“Really, we’re suffering from the heat. The river is very low and muddy, and we don’t have anywhere else to drink from. But we’re still here. We’re still alive,” said Torres.

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