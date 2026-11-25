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Trump signals talks on healthcare

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would meet Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss universal healthcare, signaling a possible opening for cooperation after a combative election campaign. Speaking to the New York Post in an Oval Office interview, Trump referred to El-Sayed’s proposal to rebrand Medicare for All as “Trumpcare.” “I know I’ll be meeting with him,” he said.

“Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go,” Trump added, suggesting room for compromise on healthcare reform. He described El-Sayed as “a smart guy” and said the Michigan Democrat had done “a very good job” promoting the idea.

The Trumpcare proposal

El-Sayed made universal healthcare a central issue in his campaign and sought to appeal directly to Trump by proposing that the plan carry the president’s name. Earlier this month, he posted an image of a gold “Trumpcare” card on US social media company X, urging the president to guarantee healthcare coverage “from cradle to grave.”

Outlook with a Democratic Congress

Trump called the branding idea “very smart” and said he saw room to work with the incoming Democratic majorities in Congress, though he expected tensions at first. “I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate,” he said. “I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together.”

Trump repeatedly attacked El-Sayed during the campaign, while the Michigan Democrat was a vocal critic of the Trump administration. El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim US senator.

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