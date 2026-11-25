See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Debate inside the administration

Trump administration officials are internally debating whether the US military should target senior Iranian leaders to remove hard-liners and end the nine-month Iran war, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a US official and a person familiar with the discussions.

Supporters of the idea argue that such operations could demonstrate Washington's ability to locate and kill Iranian leaders at will, giving US President Donald Trump an off-ramp to conclude the war. Opponents within the administration and military warned that leadership strikes could cause remaining Iranian officials to dig in, damage US credibility in future peace talks and expose American personnel to heightened retaliation.

Options before Trump

Trump is “considering a range of options” and has made no final decision. He indicated last week that he may wait until after the new year to take major action, while the Pentagon expanded the range of military options before him.

Potential options include resuming large-scale combat operations or hitting oil facilities on Kharg Island, energy infrastructure on Qeshm Island and nuclear enrichment sites at Pickaxe Mountain. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently relocated to a military base because of Iranian threats, joining some other Cabinet officials.

Iran's leadership

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his assassinated father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not been seen publicly since suffering injuries in that strike. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment, according to NBC News.

World

Nearly 2 million Poles live in extreme poverty, charity report says

World

EU warns 11 states on spending rules, seeks escalation for Bulgaria, Hungary

World

Ethiopia offers to host inclusive Sudan talks, proposes unity government