See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare, accelerating the spread of disinformation and intensifying geopolitical competition, and urged countries to put stronger international safeguards in place so that emerging technologies, including autonomous weapons, do not undermine global peace and security.

Addressing a high-level open debate of the UN Security Council titled “Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change,” Guterres said artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities to improve conflict prevention, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. He stressed that its growing military applications posed serious risks.

Call to keep humans in control of lethal force

“Machines that select targets and take lives without human control are morally repugnant and politically unacceptable. Killer robots must have no place in our future,” Guterres said. He reiterated his call for urgent negotiations on a legally binding instrument governing lethal autonomous weapons systems.

Humans must retain control over all life-and-death decisions on the battlefield, he insisted, warning against letting artificial intelligence become an excuse for evading responsibility when civilians are killed or international law is violated. “The answer must never be ‘the algorithm did it’,” he said.

Three principal risks to international peace

Guterres outlined three principal risks tied to the rapid development and deployment of artificial intelligence. The first is its growing use in military operations, including intelligence gathering, target selection and other battlefield functions.

He warned that increasingly autonomous military capabilities are becoming accessible to both state and non-state armed groups, raising concerns across cyberspace, outer space and the life sciences. The UN chief called on tech companies to recognize their potential legal responsibilities when their products or services contribute to violations of international law, humanitarian law or human rights.

The second risk is the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate disinformation and manipulate public opinion. “A fabricated voice or video can derail a peace process or incite violence. Often these attacks are misogynistic – aimed at silencing women politicians, peacemakers, and leaders,” he said, calling for coordinated responses both online and offline. Those should include efforts by tech companies to identify disinformation campaigns, as well as community-level engagement to rebuild trust and defuse tensions.

The third risk is an increasingly “uncontrolled race” over artificial intelligence, driven by commercial interests and geopolitical rivalry. Guterres said the technology's growing demand for energy, water, critical minerals and industrial capacity is creating new tensions within communities and between countries, while developing countries have had little influence over technologies that will increasingly shape their economies and societies. “We cannot allow an AI divide to instigate other types of divides,” he said.

Opportunities for peacekeeping and mediation

Guterres emphasized that emerging technologies could make important contributions to international peace and security when developed and deployed responsibly. He cited predicting food insecurity and disaster-related displacement, detecting and clearing landmines, and using uncrewed systems to evacuate wounded people from areas inaccessible to medical teams.

Artificial intelligence could also strengthen UN peace operations through improved logistics, maintenance, situational awareness and operational planning. Faster analysis of information, he said, could enhance the work of peacekeeping missions and special political missions, while providing evidence to support mediation and civilian protection.

The technology could also expand public participation in peace processes by enabling mediators to reach thousands of people rather than limiting negotiations and consultations to a small group. Guterres cautioned that technological tools cannot replace the human relationships and trust essential to resolving conflicts.

Call for global AI governance

Guterres urged countries to strengthen multilateral cooperation through the Global Dialogue on AI Governance and the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, initiatives intended to give all countries a voice and access to shared scientific evidence. He called for common standards for advanced AI systems, shared methods for evaluating and verifying risks, and safeguards supported by credible and independent oversight.

He also advocated confidence-building measures, including direct communication channels between countries to prevent misunderstandings, miscalculations and potential escalation. Accountability, he stressed, must extend beyond governments to the companies developing and deploying artificial intelligence.

Drawing comparisons with aviation, medicine and nuclear energy, Guterres said public confidence in powerful technologies has depended on systems of oversight and accountability. “The same standard must apply to artificial intelligence,” he said, framing the debate as fundamentally a question of power: who controls artificial intelligence, who benefits from it, and who bears the consequences when it is left unchecked.

“The founders of this organization could not have imagined artificial intelligence. But they understood that power must answer to law – and that peace is a human choice. Let us ensure it remains one,” he said.

Technology

Belgian minister seeks EU response to AI-generated fake death notices

Technology

Anthropic, OpenAI grapple with unreleased AI models, Axios reports

World

Europe's largest satellite production site opens in Belgium