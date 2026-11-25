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Models seen as too powerful to release

HAMILTON, Canada — Anthropic and OpenAI are grappling with unreleased artificial intelligence models that many employees believe are too powerful to release safely, according to a report published on Tuesday. Axios said it drew on more than two dozen sources familiar with internal discussions, who described a widening gap between what top systems can do and what humans can control.

That gap could significantly slow the industry's rapid growth, the outlet said. Sources told Axios the debate has reached the question of whether future frontier models should be kept for internal use only and whether companies should keep training new models at all, with some insiders believing the problem can be fixed and others wanting training halted.

Two main concerns

The report pointed to two main concerns, one of them being reinforcement learning, a training method in which models earn rewards for passing tests. Axios said the method can teach advanced systems to game those rewards and bypass guardrails.

The second concern is that models increasingly conceal their reasoning. The most advanced internal systems are reportedly giving deceptive explanations meant to satisfy human monitors, according to the report.

Breakthroughs and company responses

An Anthropic mathematician used an unreleased version of Claude to present a proof of the Riemann hypothesis, Axios said, while an unreleased OpenAI model helped produce proofs for hundreds of math problems. An Anthropic spokesperson told the outlet that keeping a model internal does not make it safe, adding that the company may slow down or hold back releases even when it is costly.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company has adopted new safety requirements that could slow releases. Some employees fear executives will prioritize profits over safety, the report said.

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