Megafactory inaugurated in Marcinelle
King Philippe on Tuesday inaugurated Aerospacelab's new Megafactory in Marcinelle, Belgium, opening what is Europe's largest satellite production facility. Spanning 20,000 square meters, the plant can produce up to 500 satellites per year, making it the largest of its kind in Europe and the third-largest worldwide, according to the Belgian Royal Palace.
Satellites for IRIS2
The facility is set to strengthen European space autonomy by helping manufacture 264 satellites for IRIS2, the European Union's upcoming secure satellite communications network. The palace said the project forms part of an overall contract with an estimated value of €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion).
Royal tour of the site
Aerospacelab Chief Executive Officer Benoit Deper delivered an address, after which King Philippe officially inaugurated the site and toured its facilities, including the decontamination room and on-site satellite technology units. The royal visit concluded in the operations room with a presentation of satellites currently in orbit.
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