See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Megafactory inaugurated in Marcinelle

King Philippe on Tuesday inaugurated Aerospacelab's new Megafactory in Marcinelle, Belgium, opening what is Europe's largest satellite production facility. Spanning 20,000 square meters, the plant can produce up to 500 satellites per year, making it the largest of its kind in Europe and the third-largest worldwide, according to the Belgian Royal Palace.

Satellites for IRIS2

The facility is set to strengthen European space autonomy by helping manufacture 264 satellites for IRIS2, the European Union's upcoming secure satellite communications network. The palace said the project forms part of an overall contract with an estimated value of €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion).

Royal tour of the site

Aerospacelab Chief Executive Officer Benoit Deper delivered an address, after which King Philippe officially inaugurated the site and toured its facilities, including the decontamination room and on-site satellite technology units. The royal visit concluded in the operations room with a presentation of satellites currently in orbit.

World

Worshippers detained in Qalqilya released as prisoner society warns of torture

World

Israeli minister uses racist slurs against Arab Knesset members

World

EU announces provisional import quotas on hybrid passenger vehicles