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Agentic AI enters attack campaigns

Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) warned on Tuesday that cybercriminals are deploying autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents in automated compromise campaigns, urging organizations to tighten their defenses. The agency said AI is rapidly evolving from conversational assistants into “agentic AI” systems capable of planning tasks, interacting with corporate software, accessing databases, and executing operations independently.

According to ACN, observed campaigns show autonomous agents conducting complex, persistent operations to detect misconfigurations, chain together low-impact vulnerabilities, and dynamically adapt their modules. The systems can even write malicious code in real time to bypass endpoint defenses and move deeper into networks, allowing less structured attackers to achieve high effectiveness and scale.

Director General's appeal

ACN Director General Andrea Quacivi addressed business and public leaders directly. “I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private leadership: digital technical debt is no longer sustainable and can become fatal with a changed attack scenario, as we are observing, with 'agentic' AI,” he said, adding that the agency will provide daily technical and operational guidance on automated compromise campaigns involving AI agents.

ACN identified three main characteristics of agentic attacks: high execution speed that compresses operations to seconds, continuous reconnaissance without human intervention, and systematic expansion of the attack surface through third-party systems.

Known frameworks and recommended defenses

The agency noted that attackers are already using agentic frameworks such as ARTEX to automate exploit selection at scale and rapidly target critical vulnerabilities identified by AI, including the Oracle Java flaw Java4Shell (CVE-2026-114938). To counter these threats, ACN urged businesses, public bodies, and essential service operators to promptly patch, isolate, or disconnect exposed systems from the internet until fixes are applied.

ACN also recommended restricting management consoles, administrative APIs, and continuous integration interfaces to authorized users via dedicated networks or virtual private networks with multi-factor authentication (MFA). The agency further advised enforcing least-privilege access, removing secrets from code and repositories, migrating end-of-life components, limiting outbound production traffic, and monitoring behavioral anomalies across identities and API calls.

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