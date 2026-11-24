See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Call backed by Horizon Europe

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (Tubitak) opened applications on Tuesday for a 2027 global call to model and curb antimicrobial resistance. Backed by Horizon Europe under the European One Health Antimicrobial Resistance Partnership (EUP OHAMR), the call supports projects that predict the spread of drug-resistant microbes and viruses.

The call gathers 37 funding organizations from 27 countries, with an estimated total budget of €30.9 million ($33.7 million). Built on the One Health approach linking human, animal, and environmental health, the initiative seeks to clarify how antimicrobial resistance emerges, persists, and spreads so that improved countermeasures can be developed.

Three research areas

Accepted research will focus on three areas: modeling transmission risks to guide public authorities, studying how harmless host microbes including fungi carry resistance in humans and animals, and addressing environmental hotspots. The third area covers developing tools to reduce drug-resistant bacteria, fungi, and resistance genes in wastewater plants, hospital infrastructure, industrial waste, and animal manure. Researchers will also assess how those reductions help curb the broader spread of resistance.

Proposals must be submitted by global consortia applying the One Health framework. Turkish higher education institutions, teaching and research hospitals, eligible research infrastructures, and public institutions can apply to the call.

Funding limits and timeline

Projects may run for up to 36 months, with Tubitak funding capped at €200,000 in total for all Turkish partners per project. The limits per institution are €100,000 for universities, hospitals, research infrastructures, and public bodies, and €200,000 for private organizations.

Tubitak will fund universities, hospitals, research infrastructures, and public institutions at 100%, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at 75%, and large-scale private enterprises at 60%. Organizations may also request up to 475,000 Turkish liras ($9,382) in travel allowances, made up of 175,000 liras ($3,456) for scientific meetings and 300,000 liras ($5,925) for partner working visits and related activities.

Global pre-applications are due by Feb. 1, 2027, followed by national submissions through Tubitak's application system by Feb. 9. First-phase results are scheduled for May 2027, and invited consortia have until June 23, 2027, to submit full global applications. Funded projects will be announced in November 2027, ahead of launches between December 2027 and April 2028.

Technology

Türkiye launches call for homegrown humanoid robots for industry

Technology

Australia set to adopt internet safety law fining tech giants billions

World

Japan warns prosecutors over undisclosed investigative information in AI search engines