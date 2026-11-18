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Flooding exposes displaced Palestinians to cold and disease

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday called for the “unobstructed” entry of supplies into Gaza as the enclave faces its fourth winter of war, with flooding exposing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to cold weather and disease. Speaking at a WHO press conference in Geneva, he warned that just days of rain had flooded displacement camps, destroyed tents and left families without adequate protection.

“We need unobstructed and expedited entry at scale for shelter materials, clean water and sanitation supplies, medicines, vaccines and equipment to prevent hypothermia,” Tedros said. An estimated 950,000 displaced Palestinians are living in flood-prone areas, including 400,000 facing extremely high risks.

An 8-month-old baby had died of hypothermia a few days earlier, he said. “No child should die from the cold. And winter has barely begun,” he added.

Respiratory infections and attacks on health facilities

Tedros also reported 33,000 cases of acute respiratory infection, exceeding levels recorded at the same time last year, while warning that flooding was increasing the risk of waterborne diseases. He called as well for unhindered entry of laboratory supplies that had repeatedly been denied, stressing their importance for detecting and responding to disease outbreaks.

The WHO chief pointed to continued attacks on health care facilities, including last week’s attack on the Nasser medical complex, saying damaged facilities and disrupted transport were further restricting access to treatment.

Over 1B children experience violence

Separately, Tedros warned that more than 1 billion children worldwide experience violence at home, in schools and online, with consequences that can last throughout their lives. Survivors face higher rates of heart disease and diabetes and are more likely to experience depression as adults, he said at the same press conference.

Tedros stressed the importance of health workers in identifying abuse and connecting affected children with appropriate support services. His remarks came ahead of the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, scheduled to open Wednesday in Manila, the Philippines.

He said 73 governments would announce commitments to combat violence against children, including measures to ban corporal punishment in East Africa, improve survivor services in Latin America, and tackle online bullying and sexual exploitation. Many of the commitments include funding totaling more than $500 million, he added, urging governments to translate their pledges into laws, budgets and services.

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