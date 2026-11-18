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£240 million package announced in Brussels

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 short-range air defense missiles and launchers, along with more than one dozen air defense radars, under a £240 million ($315 million) package meant to strengthen the country's defenses against Russian attacks this winter, according to a statement. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting announced the support on Monday while co-chairing the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The package forms part of £500 million in additional support for Ukraine, announced in the UK budget to address urgent gaps in Ukraine’s air defenses.

Missiles and radars

The short-range missile systems have proven effective against Iranian-designed, jet-powered Shahed drones that Russia uses to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, according to the statement. Deliveries are due to begin in mid-December, building on the 400 surface-to-air missiles the UK has already supplied ahead of winter.

The additional radars, sourced from the UK and Europe, will help Ukrainian forces identify incoming strikes, the statement said.

Streeting on winter

“In Ukraine, President Putin uses winter as a weapon. That’s why we must continue to convert our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against barbaric Russian attacks,” Streeting said. The UK said the assistance follows direct requests from Ukrainian leaders and adds to a wider £10 billion commitment to the country.

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