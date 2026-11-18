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Daybreak access for the alliance

OpenAI said on Tuesday that it is working with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to give the alliance's core institutions access to advanced cybersecurity models that help protect allied networks. The company announced the work in a statement released during NATO Edge, a tech and digital defence conference being held in the Turkish city of Izmir.

NATO has used up to 300 billion raw input and output tokens per month as part of the work, the company said. Through its “Daybreak initiative,” OpenAI said it is putting advanced AI “into the hands of trusted defenders for authorized security work,” from reviewing software and investigating suspicious activity to validating vulnerabilities, and developing and testing fixes.

NCIA on cyber resilience

NCIA director general Dylan Browne said in the statement: “AI-powered cyber defence models represent a generational leap in cyber security. They accelerate vulnerability discovery, detect emerging threats at machine speed and enable defenders to stay ahead of adversaries.” He added that “for NATO, these technologies strengthen our cyber resilience, enhance our operational advantage and reinforce our ability to protect critical digital infrastructure at unprecedented scale and speed.”

Browne said NATO will build a deeper understanding of token consumption, usage patterns and the underlying economics of AI models as it scales adoption. “This insight will help us optimise costs, evaluate competing solutions and make informed procurement decisions,” he said.

OpenAI said NATO's early use of its tools shows how capable cyber defenders can put frontier models to work, supporting the alliance's mission of “safeguarding the freedom and security of its member states.” The work also helps strengthen cyber expertise across multinational teams responsible for protecting allied networks around the clock, and creates lessons that can benefit defenders in Europe and the broader alliance, the company said.

Crossed Swords exercise and wider partnerships

OpenAI also supported the 2026 Crossed Swords exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. The exercise included a new training stream in which participants built, deployed and evaluated AI agents for cyber operations, using OpenAI Daybreak in the technical environment, with an emphasis on maintaining human oversight.

Sasha Baker, OpenAI's head of national security policy, said: “The people defending our democracies should have the most advanced technology on their side. NATO’s cyber defenders protect networks that are essential to the security of the Alliance.” She added that “through Daybreak, we’re putting more capable tools in their hands to help them find and fix vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them,” saying OpenAI looks forward to deepening the work with NATO and its allies.

OpenAI said it remains “fully committed” to NATO's principles for responsible AI adoption and to delivering solutions that are safe and secure, at a moment of heated debate around the world over the role AI should have in warfare. The ChatGPT maker has already partnered with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and national cybersecurity agencies in France, Germany and Poland, while Ukraine also uses its tools against cybersecurity threats to civilian infrastructure.

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