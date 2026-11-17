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Regulators voice concern

European nuclear and radiation safety regulators on Monday expressed “deep concern” about the rising risks to nuclear safety arising from Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as “continued attacks” on the country’s energy infrastructure. The warning came in a joint statement issued by three regional regulatory bodies.

The Western European Nuclear Regulators' Association (WENRA), Heads of European Radiological Protection Competent Authorities (HERCA) and the Heads of Nordic Radiation Safety Authorities (NORA) stressed an “urgent need” for Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

Grid under attack

The regulators said Russian attacks on electricity grids, infrastructure and electrical substations undermine the conditions required to maintain nuclear safety. “Restoring the grid could be very difficult, prolonging the unacceptable risks to nuclear safety caused by Russia’s unjustifiable and reckless actions,” the statement read.

Risk of radioactive release

The regulators also warned that a deterioration in nuclear safety conditions could ultimately lead to events with release of radioactive material, potentially affecting people and the environment across Ukraine and possibly beyond.