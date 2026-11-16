Germany rejects Russia's call for new European security architecture

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Berlin rules out a new framework

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday rejected Russia's proposal for negotiations on a new European security architecture, insisting that existing agreements must be respected. Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, he said Europe did not need a new security framework.

“Europe already possesses a security architecture,” Wadephul said, adding: “We do not need a new one, we simply need everyone to respect the existing security architecture.” His remarks followed Moscow's proposal for discussions on a new, long-term European security framework as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Moscow's proposal and Europe's conditions

After a meeting with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff last week, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow hoped Europe would support efforts to agree on the parameters of such a framework. He added that Russia was ready to begin discussions immediately “in tandem” with the US.

Responding to the proposal, Wadephul said European countries were prepared to participate in talks aimed at ending the conflict, but insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin must respect previous agreements guaranteeing existing borders. “We stand firmly by the principles of European security: respect for existing borders, the sovereign equality of all nations, and the renunciation of the use of force,” he said.

“This is the basis from the European perspective for any conceivable agreement. We will stick to this course, no matter how loudly Mr. Putin's Russia tries to steer the debate in its direction with ever more absurd maximalist demands,” the German foreign minister said.

Foundational agreements cited

Wadephul stressed that Europe opposes attempts to challenge the agreements underpinning the continent's security framework. He cited the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Charter of Paris and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as key foundations of the existing security order, calling them “fundamental principles that are non-negotiable for us.”

He emphasized the sovereign equality of states and their right to determine their own security arrangements. “This means that all sovereign states are equal. Every state has the right to decide which security framework it joins,” he said.

The German foreign minister also rejected questioning existing alliances as part of future negotiations. “And there is absolutely no basis for questioning existing alliances. We will not discuss such matters. Everything else can, should, and must be discussed together,” he said.

Titles :johann wadephulgermanyrussiaeuropean security architecturevladimir putinyury ushakovukraine warhelsinki final actbudapest memorandumeu foreign ministers
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Germany rejects Russia's call for new European security architecture
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