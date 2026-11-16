EU commissioner urges Israel to open Gaza aid access on more days

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Appeal on Gaza aid access

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Monday urged Israel to let humanitarian aid into Gaza on more days and to set clear, predictable rules for deliveries. Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, she said winter conditions were deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

“Gaza is facing a humanitarian catastrophe, and the winter is making it even more deadly,” Lahbib said, adding that 70,000 tents had flooded, families were exposed to freezing rain and children were dying from hypothermia. She called for more shelter supplies, heavy machinery, engine oil and spare parts to be allowed in, noting that critical humanitarian supplies classified as dual-use were permitted into Gaza only once a week.

“We need more entry days and predictable rules,” she said. “We don’t even have written rules.” Lahbib also called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law.

Winter aid for Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, Lahbib accused Russia of deliberately targeting heating, water and electricity infrastructure and “turning the winter into a weapon of war.” The EU will deliver 500 generators, along with shelters and other humanitarian supplies from its reserves, she said, on top of €20 million ($22 million) in emergency aid allocated in early September. Norway will provide four modular bridges, while France will send 200 buses, she added.

Syria and Yemen

On Syria, Lahbib said the EU had committed a record €210 million ($231.4 million) in humanitarian aid this year, while 15 million Syrians depend on humanitarian assistance and 8 million remain displaced.

The latest escalation in Yemen has displaced more than 300,000 people and made it harder for aid to reach those in need, she said. An EU humanitarian air bridge delivered supplies to Sana’a and Aden last week.