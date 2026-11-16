Pro-Palestinian activists block German munitions plant over arms exports

Sit-in at the factory entrance

Pro-Palestinian activists blocked the entrance to a Diehl Defence munitions plant in eastern Germany early on Monday, demanding an immediate halt to German arms exports to Israel. More than 50 of them staged a sit-in at the Spreewerk Luebben factory, opening a week of protests organized by Peacefully Against Genocide, a group that opposes Diehl Defence's partnerships with Israeli arms manufacturers Elbit Systems and Rafael.

The activists laid out their plans for the coming days in a statement. “This protest is just the start of the protest week by Peacefully Against Genocide. In the next days we want to intensify our actions and take to the streets in front of more arms factories,” they said.

Accusation against the government

The group accused the German government of continuing to authorize arms exports to Israel despite the war in Gaza. “Our government continues to licence weapons exports to Israel and makes itself complicit in a genocide. We all have a duty to resist this!” the statement said.

Plant's background

Spreewerk Luebben, a munitions factory dating to the former East Germany, was acquired by Diehl Defence and the Tauber Group in 2024. Munitions production resumed at the site in summer 2026, with plans to expand operations by 2027 to manufacture artillery and rockets.