Mossad chief returns from US talks on Iran, expected to brief Netanyahu

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Talks with US officials on Iran

Mossad chief Roman Gofman returned to Israel on Sunday after holding talks with senior US officials on Iran, Israeli media reported. He is expected to brief the security cabinet and caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gofman shared Israel’s latest intelligence on Iran with senior US administration officials and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported. The Times of Israel said he met Ratcliffe in Washington and White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami.

Security cabinet meeting

According to the reports, Gofman was expected to brief ministers on Sunday evening at the security cabinet’s first meeting since the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections. A private meeting with Netanyahu was to follow.

At its last meeting in early October, the cabinet decided to raise military readiness for several scenarios, including an Israeli strike on Iran or a surprise Iranian attack, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Possible military action

Netanyahu had discussed possible military action against Iran with security chiefs in recent weeks, the newspaper said, including steps that could draw a major Iranian response. It cited reports that military chief of staff Eyal Zamir opposed taking such action in the run-up to the elections.

Yedioth Ahronoth said the cabinet could consider authorizing military action against Iran. It gave no details on a potential operation or any decision.