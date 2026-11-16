Netanyahu aides suspected of coordinating arrests of Arab party activists

Associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are suspected of involvement in orchestrating the arrests of United Arab List (Ra’am) activists in southern Israel on Oct. 27, the day of the Knesset election, according to an investigation broadcast on Sunday by Israel’s Channel 12. The probe said the arrests followed a complaint and an intelligence tip that reached police from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Complaint from Netanyahu’s office

Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the police commissioner’s office on the eve of the election and lodged a complaint about the activities of three Ra’am activists in southern Israel, the probe said. He also directed police to an intelligence source he said had information relevant to the case. The investigation identified that source as a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office who was close to Yossi Shelley, who served as its director general, and said the information he provided contained allegations against the activists that later proved to lack solid evidence.

Police logged the information in their intelligence systems that night, and the tip together with the complaint from Netanyahu’s office formed the basis for the arrests carried out on election day, the report said. Around 14 officers raided the homes of the three activists, doing so without search warrants and without arrest warrants, according to the investigation. Among those detained was Sayaf Abu Riash, a doctor from Rahat.

Police alleged that the activists were carrying large sums of cash and Ra’am vouchers intended to sway voters and secure their support at the polls. Netanyahu quickly publicized the allegations and repeated them throughout election day, the investigation said, raising suspicions that his office had helped set the case in motion. It added that the case was later used to fuel a campaign claiming that Arabs are stealing the elections.

Bid to wiretap five Arab lawmakers

On election day, Shin Bet chief David Zini requested permission to wiretap the phones of five Arab members of the Knesset, citing suspected foreign interference in the vote, the investigation found. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request and blocked it at the last moment, according to the report. Judicial authorities found no concrete evidence of foreign interference that could have compromised the integrity of the election, it said.

The investigation quoted a senior law enforcement official familiar with the case as warning that such practices could undermine future elections. The official said the recent events had led him to believe that “there will not be another fair election here,” referring to what he described as the use of the police and Shin Bet, knowingly or otherwise, to serve political interests.

Zini’s election fraud allegations

The investigation also detailed a meeting Zini held two days after the election with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who was later tasked with forming the next government. Zini placed a “thick file” in front of Eisenkot and claimed he had information dating back to 2018 indicating that “Arabs are stealing elections in Israel.” He said previous Shin Bet chiefs had ignored the information and that he had decided to open the case.

Zini’s remarks raised concerns among Shin Bet and law enforcement officials, the report said, particularly because no evidence had been presented to substantiate the allegations of election fraud or foreign interference. The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court ordered Abu Riash’s release after six days in custody. Police had claimed to have recovered “numerous items” from his home, but the warrantless search turned up nothing, according to the report.

The findings raise questions about whether the police and Shin Bet were used in political and electoral disputes and how insulated the security agencies are from political interference. The case remains under review, and some of the allegations raised by the investigation are still unresolved.