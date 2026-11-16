Israeli attacks kill 3 Palestinians across Gaza, medical sources say

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Three Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Sunday, two of them in an Israeli drone strike near Rafah and a third from wounds sustained in an earlier attack, according to medical sources.

Drone strike near Rafah

The strike hit an area near Muawiya Mosque in Al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah, killing Ahmed Saeed Fathi Abdeen and Moataz Hajji and wounding several others. A source at Gaza’s crossings authority said the target was an Economy Ministry post that monitors trucks carrying goods into the territory through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Abdeen, 34, was among the employees working at the post, the source said. The same site had been struck on Oct. 28, when six government employees were killed; Gaza’s Government Media Office said they were inspecting incoming goods to ensure their safety and prevent smuggling.

Gunfire and shelling in Gaza City, Khan Younis and Jabalia

In Gaza City, Abdullah Mazen Hassouna, 28, died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike on a displacement tent on Al-Jalaa Street, a medical source said. Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli military gunfire in the Al-Satr al-Gharbi area of Khan Younis.

Local sources reported continued artillery shelling east of Gaza City and Israeli naval fire along its coast. In Jabalia, Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones fired heavily at homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, the sources said. Witnesses in central Gaza said Israeli quadcopters dropped boxes containing explosives near the Wadi Gaza Bridge on Salah al-Din Street, triggering large explosions.

Ceasefire toll and war figures

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others as of Saturday, according to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 176,000, most of them women and children. The war has also destroyed around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure, while the UN estimates reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.