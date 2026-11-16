Israeli military jeep runs over 2 Palestinians near Jenin

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Two men hurt near Jenin

Two Palestinians were injured on Sunday after an Israeli military jeep ran over them near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. Its crews took both men to a hospital following the incident east of the city, where each was found to have a broken foot and one also had a head injury.

The official Wafa news agency said the two were riding a motorcycle when the vehicle struck them.

Raids and attacks across the West Bank

Israeli troops detained Palestinian workers near Al-Walaja village in Bethlehem governorate and severely beat them before releasing them, Wafa reported. Late Sunday, armed Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian home in Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah.

Israeli forces also raided the town, fired tear gas near a wedding hall and detained several young men, all but one of whom were later released, according to Wafa. In Al-Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of Tubas, four Israeli occupiers riding an all-terrain vehicle damaged solar power systems, said Mutaz Bisharat, a local official who monitors settlements. He added that they also tore tarpaulins covering tents and makeshift shelters belonging to families displaced from the area.

Demolitions in East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities forced two Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem to demolish their own homes, citing construction without permits, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

Israeli army raids and occupier violence have escalated in the occupied West Bank, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside the expansion of Israeli settlements.