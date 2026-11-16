Iran’s IRGC says it ‘neutralized’ PKK-linked cell on western border

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Cell targeted along the western border

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it “neutralized” a cell belonging to PJAK, the Iranian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group, along the country’s western border. The cell was planning to enter Iranian territory and carry out terrorist attacks, the IRGC said in a statement.

Surveillance and clash

According to the statement, the cell’s members were placed under intelligence surveillance near the border before they clashed with IRGC forces.

Ammunition seized

The force said it seized a large quantity of ammunition during the operation. It did not disclose the number of cell members or how many of them were killed or wounded.