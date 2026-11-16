Australia, Canada, Italy, UK urge Israel to allow 150,000 tents into Gaza

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Joint call ahead of winter

The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom on Sunday urged Israel to “stop the delays now” and allow the immediate entry of 150,000 tents and critical supplies into Gaza ahead of winter. The four countries asked for “immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”

“We ... are clear that as winter takes hold in Gaza, the humanitarian situation on the ground is dire,” the top diplomats said in a joint statement. They noted that recent flooding from the first winter storm has compounded civilian suffering.

Tents held at the border

The ministers warned that border restrictions are blocking “desperately” needed shelter and relief materials. “Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza,” they said.

Heavy rain earlier this month swept away tens of thousands of tents in the territory, where virtually the entire population has been displaced at least once, according to Hamas-led authorities in Gaza. The European Union released a similar statement on Saturday.

Crossings and dual-use items

The diplomats stressed that the crisis remains “entirely reversible” before harsher weather sets in. They called on Israel to open border crossings and grant entry to “dual-use items” required for humanitarian operations and early recovery “before it is too late.”

All parties were also urged to respect the ceasefire, uphold international humanitarian law, and implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza so assistance reaches vulnerable populations.

Flooding and the toll

Heavy rains have flooded temporary shelters across Gaza, exposing displaced families to cold weather. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Friday that flooding affected more than 200,000 Palestinians, while the World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people live in flood-prone areas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli ceasefire violations since Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,643 Palestinians, bringing the toll since October 2023 to more than 74,000 killed, with 90% of infrastructure destroyed.