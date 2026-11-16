Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted 4 drones over Mecca, Medina

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Interceptions over Mecca and Medina

The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis over the Mecca region and two other drones over the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia, bringing the number of drones intercepted on Sunday to seven. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in separate statements on the US social media company X.

Al-Maliki did not identify who launched the drone intercepted over Medina, nor did he provide details on possible injuries or damage.

Houthis reject coalition account

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree rejected the coalition’s account of the interceptions over Mecca and Medina on X, calling it “a lie and a fabrication.” In separate posts, Saree said the group fired two ballistic missiles at King Khalid International Airport and a financial center in Riyadh, and launched two drones at pumping stations No. 5 and No. 6 on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh region.

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh and three drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the Houthi military spokesman’s statements.

East-West pipeline

Known as Petroline, the East-West pipeline runs about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Abqaiq in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the kingdom’s western Red Sea coast. With a capacity of up to 7 million barrels per day, it provides a strategic route for oil exports that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

Background of the conflict

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia since July, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other sites. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015, after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces in September 2014.