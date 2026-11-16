Israeli army forces European delegation out of West Bank village

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Delegation forced out of Umm al-Khair

The Israeli army declared a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank a “closed military zone” on Monday, forcing a visiting European delegation to leave, as EU representative Andreas Fiedler called for an end to occupier violence against Palestinians. The military closure also forced Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin to leave the area.

Fiedler, the EU representative in occupied East Jerusalem, spoke to Anadolu during the delegation’s visit to Khirbet Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. The Hebron Governorate had invited journalists to cover the visit, which was organized to assess conditions in the village amid escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers and army forces.

Fiedler calls for accountability

“Settler (occupier) violence in the West Bank must stop,” Fiedler said, adding: “Israel must hold settlers involved in violence against Palestinians accountable.” He noted that the EU had imposed sanctions on Israeli occupiers responsible for violence.

Fiedler also said Israeli settlements were “illegal under international law.” The EU would continue supporting Palestinian communities in the area “for a better life for their residents,” he said, describing the trip as his first visit to the Hebron governorate and stressing the importance of seeing conditions firsthand and hearing from mayors of Palestinian communities.

Escalating attacks on the community

Umm al-Khair has faced escalating occupier attacks, including the establishment of a settlement outpost within and around the community, the demolition of homes and other structures, assaults on residents and restrictions on their movement. Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967, and the international community considers Israeli settlements in occupied territory illegal under international law. Israeli military operations and occupier attacks in the West Bank have intensified since October 2023, killing more than 1,220 Palestinians and injuring approximately 13,746, according to Palestinian figures.

More than 26,000 Palestinians have also been detained during that period. Palestinians warn that escalating attacks, displacement and settlement expansion are paving the way for formal Israeli annexation of the West Bank, undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state.

Titles :andreas fiedlerkhirbet umm al-khairmasafer yattawest bankhebronkhaled dudineuropean unioneu delegationoccupier violenceisraeli settlements
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Israeli army forces European delegation out of West Bank village
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