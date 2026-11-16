Japan voices “serious concern” over occupier violence in West Bank, Gaza flooding

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Concern over West Bank and Gaza

Japan on Monday expressed “serious concern” over rising violence by Israeli occupiers in the West Bank and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza due to flooding and severe winter weather. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi raised the issue in a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Motegi reaffirmed Tokyo's “unwavering” support for Palestinian state-building efforts toward a two-state solution. He said Japan would continue working closely with the Palestinian Authority on initiatives including the Conference on East Asian Cooperation for Palestinian Development and the Jericho Agro-Industrial Park.

Gaza reconstruction and assistance

On Gaza's reconstruction, Motegi pledged that Tokyo would play an “active” role in coordination with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the territory's interim transitional governing body. He also outlined Tokyo's support for addressing the Palestinian Authority's severe fiscal crisis, according to the ministry.

The Japanese minister highlighted recently approved humanitarian assistance covering emergency health services, waste management, and road and land improvements in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Elections and political dialogue

Motegi expressed “deep” regret over the postponement of Palestinian parliamentary elections and emphasized Japan's expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections would be held soon. Mustafa, for his part, explained the Palestinian Authority's position on postponing the vote, preparations for holding it and progress on institutional reforms.

Mustafa also briefed Motegi on the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including humanitarian assistance needs, according to the ministry. The Palestinian premier expressed gratitude for Japan's continued support for Palestinian state-building efforts and voiced “high” appreciation for Tokyo's efforts to support Gaza's reconstruction.

The two officials also exchanged views on developments in the wider Middle East. They agreed to maintain close communication and work toward holding the Japan-Palestine High-level Political Dialogue at the “earliest possible opportunity,” according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.