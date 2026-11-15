Drones hit three ships off Romania's Black Sea coast

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Three ships struck over two days

Romanian authorities confirmed that drones hit three commercial vessels near the country's Black Sea coast on Nov. 13 and 14, damaging one ship and causing fires aboard two others. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

On the evening of Nov. 14, two additional commercial vessels were hit near Romania's Black Sea coast, with fires breaking out aboard both ships, the Defense Ministry confirmed, according to News.ro.

Larissa 1 hit near Sfantu Gheorghe

The Palau-flagged cargo vessel Larissa 1 was struck at around 9.40 pm local time on Nov. 13, approximately 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the Romanian coast near Sfantu Gheorghe, according to Romanian media reports on Saturday. The ship was sailing toward the Romanian port of Sulina, with Ukraine reportedly its final destination.

The strike damaged a cargo crane aboard the vessel but caused no fire. The captain reported that no crew members were injured.

Defense minister confirms investigation

Romanian Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea confirmed the incident on Saturday, saying authorities had been notified and an investigation was underway. He added that authorities were monitoring drone activity near Romanian territory, noting that at least two alerts had been issued in Tulcea County on Nov. 13, while the origin of the drone that struck the vessel has not been identified.

The incidents come amid a series of drone attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Romania, a NATO member bordering Ukraine along the Danube River, has repeatedly monitored drone activity near its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.