US judge temporarily blocks Trump plan to redevelop DC golf course

Closure put on hold

US District Judge Ana C. Reyes on Saturday night temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's plans to renovate a public golf course in Washington, DC, ordering his administration to keep the facility open despite a closure announced for Sunday. Reyes ruled that the effort to transform East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-level course — part of Trump's broader ambition to reshape the capital and establish a lasting legacy — likely breached environmental regulations and failed to comply with procedural requirements governing executive actions.

Safety argument rejected

The judge also rejected the Justice Department's assertion that the Nov. 15 closure was necessary for safety reasons, describing the administration's justification as a pretext. “The government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely,” Reyes wrote.

Reyes ruled that the closure would cause “irreparable harm” to the plaintiffs, a group that includes individual golfers and preservation advocates. The lawsuit, filed by those advocates and golfers to stop the redevelopment, argues that the proposed changes would violate federal environmental regulations and restrict public access to the course.

Justice Department responds

The US Justice Department said after the ruling that it would continue to vigorously defend the Trump administration's policies in court. A department spokesperson told CNN that the court had recognized the National Park Service's authority to restrict access to facilities when public safety is at risk, adding that the ruling did not prevent planning for the development of a world-class golf course from moving forward.

Months-long dispute

The decision is the latest development in a months-long legal dispute between Reyes and the Trump administration, in which Trump has publicly criticized the judge on social media and she has raised concerns that government lawyers may have misled the court. The department previously sought, unsuccessfully, to have Reyes removed from the case.

The Trump administration has also clashed with judges, members of Congress and activists over other projects, including renovations to Washington's Kennedy Center and a planned triumphal arch adjacent to Arlington Cemetery in nearby northern Virginia, where service members and selected public figures are laid to rest.