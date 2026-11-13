Trump says he would defeat Obama in hypothetical election

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Trump weighs hypothetical matchup

In Washington, US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would easily defeat former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical presidential election, describing his Democratic predecessor as highly overrated. During an interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, Trump said, "Yeah, I think I'd beat him easily,"

The question concerned an election in which both former presidents would be allowed to seek another term. Pointing to his electoral performance in states including Texas and Florida, Trump said, "I got many more votes than he got,"

Criticism of Obama

Pressed to explain his criticism of Obama, Trump said, "I didn't think he was a good president. I thought he was a divider."

Asked how he would describe himself, Trump responded, "A person that brings people together." He argued that economic success would help unite Americans, citing his administration's claims about investment and economic growth.

Midterm losses and political strength

The exchange took place during a wide-ranging interview at the White House following Republicans’ sweeping losses in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The results handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump repeatedly argued that the election results did not reflect his personal political strength because his name was not on the ballot. His comments came in the context of the hypothetical contest discussed during the interview.

Constitutional limit

The hypothetical election would be prohibited under the US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment. The amendment bars anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Obama served two terms from 2009 to 2017. Trump served his first term from 2017 to 2021 before returning to the White House in January 2025.