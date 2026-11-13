Democrats debate leadership after sweeping US midterm win

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A leadership debate after electoral gains

The Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US midterm elections has opened an internal debate over its direction, with established congressional leaders preparing to take power in January. Control of the 120th Congress leaves Democrats deciding who will lead the House and Senate while challenging President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Conventional wisdom has placed New York Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in line to lead their respective chambers. Progressive activists and some lawmakers are pressing for generational change and a stronger stance against Trump.

The electoral gains gave Democrats control of both chambers for the first time since Trump returned to the White House. Political analyst and author David Cay Johnston, whose book is Free Lunch: How the Wealthiest Americans Enrich Themselves at Government Expense (and Stick You with the Bill) , said the Democratic wave included winners aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, while progressives have indicated they will not necessarily block more moderate leaders.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she will vote for Jeffries as House speaker, while Johnston told Anadolu, “I think the last thing the Democrats need at the moment is a fight over leadership,” adding that Democrats “need to get to the business of fixing what’s gone wrong in America.”

Pressure builds around Schumer

Schumer has led the Democratic caucus in the Senate for nearly a decade, but his profile as a 75-year-old New Yorker has become a target for critics in a party increasingly shaped by younger voters and progressive ideals. The contrast has fueled calls for a generational change at the top.

The pressure grew Tuesday after independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would not support Schumer’s reelection as Democratic leader. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin has also called for a concrete governing agenda before giving her support to any leadership candidate.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is considering a challenge without formally entering the race, and incoming Michigan Sen. Abdul El-Sayed has publicly backed him, adding to pressure from newly elected members. Schumer has expressed confidence that he will keep his position and continues to receive backing from established Democratic senators.

Johnston said Schumer’s appeal comes from his ability to negotiate among the party’s different factions. Schumer, he said, “has been very effective internally in doing the job of a minority leader and probably will as a majority leader,” because of his ability to secure votes to pass or block legislation.

No established challenger has demonstrated majority support, yet Johnston said the young energy behind November’s Democratic wave would eventually force a change in leadership. “Without a doubt, Schumer is part of a generation that needs to be succeeded by younger people,” he said.

Johnston added, “The issue is there’s nobody who’s emerged from the ranks of the Democratic senators to replace him. Once I think you see support coalesce around someone who demonstrates that they can succeed Schumer, then you’ll see a change.”

Israel policy widens the divide

Schumer’s willingness to compromise in the old-school style could leave him more immediately vulnerable as progressive candidates campaign against the Republican agenda and US support for Israel. Democratic strategist James Butler said that vulnerability is particularly clear in New York, where the DSA has built a significant political presence.

Butler said Schumer’s age, position on Israel and the DSA’s growing influence in New York had made him especially vulnerable to opposition within the party, and he predicted Schumer could lose an immediate leadership contest. “I frankly do not see Schumer surviving ... as Senate majority leader,” Butler said, adding that Jeffries had a better chance of retaining his position.

Butler acknowledged that Schumer’s institutional knowledge and experience had helped him navigate political challenges, while also saying the Democratic victory was broader than the progressive movement alone. “If you saw on Tuesday night, it wasn’t this DSA wave. It was much more of this moderate wave across the country,” he said.

Butler, who is also a foreign policy analyst, said disagreements over Israel and the US war with Iran would weigh on the leadership debate. He said progressives increasingly view both Schumer and Jeffries as part of the Democratic establishment that voters seeking change want to leave behind.

Younger voters, Butler said, increasingly oppose the war and question candidates’ ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other pro-Israel political organizations. “There’s a lot of pushback on Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, Schumer being a baby boomer and Hakeem Jeffries being a Gen X-er ... especially from the progressive wing of the party,” he said.

Progressive groups are calling for an end to the Iran war, tougher congressional oversight and changes to US military support for Israel. Jeffries appeared to acknowledge some of those concerns Thursday by calling for “dramatic change” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as changes to the US-Israel memorandum of understanding on military assistance, while reiterating support for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel and opposing additional funding for the Iran war.

Jeffries faces his own test

Jeffries is facing growing opposition from outside Congress over his potential elevation to House speaker. A social media petition seeking a different speaker has drawn hundreds of thousands of signatures, while congressional offices have reported receiving numerous calls opposing his leadership.

Some incoming Democrats have declined to commit their votes, including Ohio Rep.-elect Don Leonard, who has demanded changes to Jeffries’ position on Israel. Jeffries still has support from prominent progressives including Ocasio-Cortez, Greg Casar, Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna, while no rival has publicly entered the contest.

Butler said Jeffries’ possible status as the first Black House speaker could discourage some Democrats from challenging him. Jeffries said Thursday that he was confident about next week’s Democratic leadership vote and the full House speaker election in January.

The next leadership team will have to balance the left and center factions of the caucus, a task Johnston described as central to successful lawmaking. “We saw Nancy Pelosi, when she was Speaker, brilliantly bring together the different forces within the Democratic party,” he said.

Johnston said the choice of committee chairs, cooperation among lawmakers and the ability to produce effective legislation would determine whether the new majority succeeds. He also linked demands for change to economic frustration among younger Americans, saying stagnant wages, inequality and the effects of past financial crises had weakened confidence in established political leadership.

Although the analysts differ over Schumer’s immediate prospects, both see generational change as an eventual necessity. Butler suggested Democrats could initially allow Schumer and Jeffries to assume power before negotiating a leadership transition, warning that prolonged infighting could distract the party from its election promises and damage its prospects in the 2028 presidential election. “I think that short of that, I think we lose the mission,” he said, “and we risk losing 2028.”