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US Senate Democrats vow to block funding for Trump’s Iran war

Yenişafak English AA10:19, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 10:39, 13/11/2026, Friday
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Four Democratic-aligned US senators said they will not accept a year-end spending deal that fails to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran, as a Dec. 11 funding deadline approaches and the senators seek language barring appropriated funds from being used to continue the war.

Democrats oppose year-end deal

Four Democratic-aligned US senators said Thursday in Hamilton, Canada, they will not accept a year-end spending deal that fails to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran. In a statement, Sens. Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders, Chris Van Hollen and Tammy Duckworth said, “The American people have been clear: We must end President Trump’s illegal and disastrous war with Iran.”

The senators said the war has increased the cost of gas, groceries and fertilizer. More than 20 American service members have been killed and hundreds wounded, “while achieving none of President Trump’s stated goals and harming civilians across the region,” they said.

Funding restrictions sought

With the Dec. 11 funding deadline approaching, the senators said Congress should not accept a short-term deal providing “billions of additional dollars” for Trump’s “war of choice.” They argued that any such package must include language preventing the administration from using appropriated funds to continue the war.

The statement followed a letter from Bennet urging his Senate colleagues to block any funding package that includes additional war appropriations. The senators cited Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq as examples of wars that “can take decades to end,” hurt the economy, drain military resources and make Americans less safe.

Senators pledge to stop funds

“When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war,” the statement said. The senators’ position was set out as the funding deadline drew closer.

They warned that prolonged wars hurt the economy and drain military resources, while making Americans less safe. Their letter called on Senate colleagues to reject additional war appropriations in any funding package.

Trump seeks military bill

Trump urged Senate leadership on Truth Social to “immediately move” on a $350 billion reconciliation bill for the military. He claimed that he rebuilt the military in his first term and is doing so “again, bigger and better than ever before.”

Trump argued that the “Radical Democrat Majority in the next Congress” has made blocking the investment its “Number One Agenda,” and said Democrats want to leave troops “weak, and unguarded.” “Republicans must deliver for our Warriors. The Democrats never will. The time is now,” he said.

Titles :donald trumptrumpmichael bennetbernie sanderschris van hollentammy duckworthus senateiran waryear-end spending dealsenate democrats
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US Senate Democrats vow to block funding for Trump’s Iran war
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