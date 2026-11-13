Israeli forces shell 5 southern Lebanon towns as drones fly low over Beirut

13/11/2026, Friday15:06

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Israeli forces shell 5 southern Lebanon towns as drones fly low over Beirut

Yenişafak English AA14:00, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 14:05, 13/11/2026, Friday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
pHOTO

Israeli forces shelled five southern Lebanon towns and opened machine-gun fire on Friday as drones flew at low altitude over Beirut, according to official media, despite a June 26 US-mediated agreement providing for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory in parallel with Lebanese army deployment.

Shelling in southern Lebanon

Official media reported Friday that five towns in southern Lebanon came under Israeli army artillery shelling and machine-gun fire, while drones passed at low altitude over the capital Beirut. An Israeli tank fired two artillery shells toward a house in Mayfadoun’s Al-Mashaa area, Lebanon’s National News Agency said, identifying it as part of the Nabatieh district.

The reported shelling affected locations in the Marjayoun and Tyre districts. The incidents involved both artillery fire and machine-gun fire directed toward specific areas and routes.

Targets in Marjayoun and Tyre

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli artillery targeted Tallousa and Bani Hayyan. Machine-gun fire was also directed toward Tallousa.

Majdal Zoun and Buyout al-Sayyad towns were hit by artillery shelling in the Tyre district. Israeli forces opened machine-gun fire toward the main road leading to Al-Mansouri.

Drone flights over Beirut

The agency also reported low-altitude drone flights over Beirut. No attacks were carried out by the drones.

There were no reports of deaths from the shelling or gunfire. Injuries were not reported from either the shelling or the gunfire.

Agreement and occupation

The attacks were reported despite a framework agreement that Beirut and Tel Aviv signed under US mediation on June 26. The agreement provides for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon. Some have been held for decades, while others were seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces advanced around 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

Titles :southern lebanonbeirutisraeli forcesmayfadounnabatieh districtmarjayountyre districtlebanese army
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Israeli forces shell 5 southern Lebanon towns as drones fly low over Beirut
pHOTO
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet