Israeli forces shell 5 southern Lebanon towns as drones fly low over Beirut

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Shelling in southern Lebanon

Official media reported Friday that five towns in southern Lebanon came under Israeli army artillery shelling and machine-gun fire, while drones passed at low altitude over the capital Beirut. An Israeli tank fired two artillery shells toward a house in Mayfadoun’s Al-Mashaa area, Lebanon’s National News Agency said, identifying it as part of the Nabatieh district.

The reported shelling affected locations in the Marjayoun and Tyre districts. The incidents involved both artillery fire and machine-gun fire directed toward specific areas and routes.

Targets in Marjayoun and Tyre

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli artillery targeted Tallousa and Bani Hayyan. Machine-gun fire was also directed toward Tallousa.

Majdal Zoun and Buyout al-Sayyad towns were hit by artillery shelling in the Tyre district. Israeli forces opened machine-gun fire toward the main road leading to Al-Mansouri.

Drone flights over Beirut

The agency also reported low-altitude drone flights over Beirut. No attacks were carried out by the drones.

There were no reports of deaths from the shelling or gunfire. Injuries were not reported from either the shelling or the gunfire.

Agreement and occupation

The attacks were reported despite a framework agreement that Beirut and Tel Aviv signed under US mediation on June 26. The agreement provides for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon. Some have been held for decades, while others were seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces advanced around 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.