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Israel's Eisenkot meets Netanyahu amid possible Iran military action

Yenişafak English AA10:23, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 10:47, 13/11/2026, Friday
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Gadi Eisenkot, tasked with forming Israel's government, met caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for a two-hour security briefing amid Israeli media reports of possible renewed military action against Iran, with the sides agreeing to exchange updates.

Two-hour security briefing

Gadi Eisenkot, tasked with forming Israel's government, met caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military secretary on Thursday for a security briefing amid reports of possible renewed military action against Iran, according to Israeli media.

Held at Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, the meeting ended after two hours, according to a statement from his office and a report by the Ynet website. The two sides agreed to continue exchanging updates as necessary, the statement said.

Dispute over security briefings

Netanyahu's office said the briefing covered Israel's security and diplomatic challenges. “Eisenkot was briefed on the security and diplomatic challenges facing the State of Israel at this time,” the statement said.

The meeting followed Eisenkot's request for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene so he could receive regular security briefings, as the opposition leader's position remains vacant after the inauguration of the new Knesset. It came one day after Eisenkot warned Netanyahu against launching military or security operations without an immediate threat during the government transition.

Warnings over Iran operations

In a letter Wednesday, Eisenkot said Netanyahu no longer enjoyed parliament's confidence, with only 46 lawmakers supporting his continued tenure. Netanyahu rejected the warning as “irresponsible,” urging Eisenkot to avoid spreading fear and division.

Senior figures in the opposition bloc accused Netanyahu of pushing for unilateral military action against Iran without US backing, despite reported opposition from military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior security officials, according to Ynet. An opposition official accused Netanyahu of attempting to drag Israel into a war to undermine Eisenkot's efforts to form a government.

Ynet reported that Netanyahu had discussed possible operations against Iran with senior security officials in recent weeks, while Zamir reportedly opposed certain proposals before the elections. Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman also warned Thursday that a caretaker government should not make decisions that could lead to war without parliamentary oversight and agreement among senior security officials.

Eisenkot's government mandate

Israel's security cabinet is expected to convene Sunday after previously instructing the military to increase readiness for scenarios involving Iran, including a possible Israeli strike or an Iranian surprise attack, the report said.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party, with forming a government Sunday after parliamentary factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended him, compared with 46 backing Netanyahu. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a governing coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.

The mandate followed the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, which left neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition with an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister until a new government takes office.

Titles :gadi eisenkoteisenkotbenjamin netanyahunetanyahuiranisraeli security cabinetavigdor liebermanyisrael beiteinujerusalem
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Israel's Eisenkot meets Netanyahu amid possible Iran military action
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