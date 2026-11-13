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US House minority leader calls for dramatic change in Middle East

Yenişafak English AA10:24, 13/11/2026, FridayG: Update: 10:49, 13/11/2026, Friday
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US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said dramatic changes are needed in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and US defense cooperation with Israel, while stopping short of explicitly endorsing a proposal to remove Israel-related provisions from the upcoming NDAA.

Jeffries addresses NDAA proposal

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday called for “dramatic changes” across the Middle East, listing the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and US defense cooperation with Israel among the areas where change is needed. He stopped short of explicitly endorsing a proposal to remove Israel-related provisions from the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

At a news conference, Jeffries was asked whether he supported Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s call to strip from the annual defense bill provisions that would deepen US defense and intelligence cooperation with Israel. Responding, Jeffries said, “Haven't had a conversation with Sen. Van Hollen, but what I have said is that things have to dramatically change over in the Middle East.”

Asked about the proposed removal, Jeffries again stopped short of explicitly endorsing it. The measure concerns Israel-related provisions in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

West Bank and Gaza

On the West Bank, Jeffries said, “We need dramatic change in the West Bank, which is why I strongly support the West Bank Violence Protection Act. We need dramatic change in Gaza, and we need dramatic change with respect to the memorandum of understanding as it winds down.”

He said the need for change extended to Gaza and to the memorandum of understanding as it winds down. Jeffries also described the status quo as unacceptable and outlined his vision for Israel and an independent Palestinian state.

“The status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change. And that looks like, as far as I'm concerned, making sure you have a safe and secure Israel, living side by side as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state that provides dignity and self-determination for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Senate push on defense bill

Jeffries added that Democrats would work as a caucus to advance a “just and lasting peace” for Israelis and Palestinians. His comments came after a Senate effort led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen led 11 Senate colleagues in urging congressional leadership to remove provisions from the upcoming NDAA. Those provisions would mandate deeper defense and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

Titles :hakeem jeffriesjeffrieschris van hollenvan hollenwest bankgaza stripnational defense authorization actndaaus-israel defense cooperation
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US House minority leader calls for dramatic change in Middle East
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